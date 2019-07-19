Crowds and competitors try to stay cool at the Burlington County Farm Fair

SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- During the hottest week of the summer so far, the crowds at the Burlington County Farm Fair in Springfield Township, N.J. were doing their best to beat the heat on Friday.Gabrielle Simpson from Tabernacle brought her 18-month-old son to visit the animals."We have a Swell bottle, a Yeti and a Thermos full of water in the stroller," she said.Many 4-H participants, while hoping for a blue ribbon, are also making sure their horses are hydrated and cool.We caught up with Cassandra Dilks hosing down her horse, Sheza. "She's been getting a lot of baths this week because it's been really hot," laughed Dilks."I check his water a lot, I scoop his stall so it doesn't attract flies," said 4H participant Cali Rose after a ride on her pony, Little Chief.Some of the horse shows were moved from the afternoon into the evening hours.Dairy farmers who are hoping to do well in competition are keeping a close eye on their livestock."Cows aren't as heat tolerable, they like cooler temperatures. But as long as we spray them down and keep them under fans they should be fine," said Dan Persichilli of Hopewell, N.J.They say a nice cool shower helps, and constantly checking the animals' water supply.Fair officials say, while they're used to hot fair weather, they're also focused on keeping everyone safeFarm Fair Manager Rosemary Kay said, "We encourage drinking a lot of cold beverages and coming out of the sun periodically."An air conditioned hospital tent is on the fairgrounds, staffed with volunteer nurses and doctors. Organizers say anyone can go there if the heat becomes too much.The Burlington County Farm Fair continues through Saturday.