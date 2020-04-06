accuweather

Pink moon: April 7 supermoon to be largest, brightest of the year

April's full moon is known as the pink moon, but it won't really be pink! The pink moon gets its name from phlox, pink flowers that bloom in the springtime.

On Tuesday, April 7, the pink moon will rise as a supermoon at 10:35 p.m. ET.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon has its closest encounter with Earth. It will also be the largest and brightest supermoon of the year.

AccuWeather recommends catching the moon from your back yard as it rises from the horizon, when it will look much bigger than normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Spring equinox 2020: Everything to know
Can you really balance an egg during the vernal equinox?
How leap years work and why we have them
Valentine's Day: A flower's long journey to your special someone
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police officer dies of COVID-19; city's death toll at 45
Pa. jobless claims exceed 1 million since coronavirus outbreak
New Jersey reports more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine testing to begin on volunteers
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
West Chester teacher fights breast cancer in the time of coronavirus
Show More
Mayor orders curfew, ATV crackdown after Trenton shootings
Chester Co. to initiate COVID-19 antibody testing for essential workers
Banks Overwhelmed By Stimulus Demand
COVID-19 survivor shares experience after 17 days on ventilator
7-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting
More TOP STORIES News