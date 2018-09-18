WEATHER

Victims of Florence get support from friends in Churchville, Pa.

By
CHURCHVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Tuesday the governor of North Carolina warned evacuees who escaped the hurricane's path not to come home yet.

Gene and Debbie Fioravante have been staying with friends for six days already.

A neighbor sent a video of their Southport, North Carolina home before the brunt of the storm hit.

"Watching it on your phone and seeing pictures on your phone is not gonna be like anything when you get down there and actually see it in person."

Gene and Debbie made the decision to leave with their dog Lucy as the storm predictions grew increasingly unnerving.

"Information was being passed around that it was suggested to write your social security number on your forearm," said Debbie.

They knew of one place they could go immediately, to the Churchville home of Jim and Eileen Morace, friends for nearly two decades.

"Their house is our house, open-ended invitation," said

The problem is they don't know when they can possibly get back to North Carolina.

Gene said, "In our area in Boiling Spring Lakes there is no way in and no way out. The people are literally trapped. They're supposed to be flying in food and water."

"You just feel I guess you could call it evacuation guilt. We are not there to just lend a hand or support, anybody," added Debbie.

With support from their friends, their dog Lucy by their side, the couple anxiously waits for the green light to head home-

"We're taking it day by day, hour by hour," said Debbie.

The Fioravante's say they know there is a lot of work to be done when they get home.

Their area was labeled a federal disaster zone.

Their story is a reminder, of how valuable friendship is.

