Video captures hailstorm as severe weather moves through region

Early Wednesday afternoon, a hail storm hit Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.
Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado are all possible tonight.
Hail the size of golf balls fell in Coopersburg, PA, damaging cars and breaking windows. #severestorms #TornadoWatch (photo credit: Ciara Wendig) pic.twitter.com/dqcUQQ2EAJ— Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) May 29, 2019
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for much of the area, as well as a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. for a number of locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware:
In Pennsylvania - Adams; Bedford; Berks; Blair; Bucks; Cambria; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Chester; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Delaware; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Lehigh; Luzerne; Lycoming; Mifflin; Monroe; Montgomery; Montour; Northampton; Northumberland; Perry; Philadelphia; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Sullivan; Union; York.
In New Jersey - Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Salem; Warren.
In Delaware - New Castle.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down in Morgantown, Berks County Tuesday night. An EF2 tornado ranges in speed from 111-135 mph, whereas an EF1's speed ranges from 86-110 mph.
Tuesday's storm left several homes damaged but luckily no injuries were reported.
