Video captures hailstorm as severe weather moves through region

Hail the size of golf balls fell in Coopersburg, PA, damaging cars and breaking windows. #severestorms #TornadoWatch (photo credit: Ciara Wendig) pic.twitter.com/dqcUQQ2EAJ — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) May 29, 2019

Residents across the Delaware Valley are bracing for another round of severe weather tonight.Early Wednesday afternoon, a hail storm hit Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado are all possible tonight.5322027The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for much of the area, as well as a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. for a number of locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware: The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down in Morgantown, Berks County Tuesday night. An EF2 tornado ranges in speed from 111-135 mph, whereas an EF1's speed ranges from 86-110 mph.Tuesday's storm left several homes damaged but luckily no injuries were reported.