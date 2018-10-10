HURRICANE MICHAEL

Mexico Beach swamped by storm surge from destructive Hurricane Michael

EMBED </>More Videos

In Mexico Beach, Fla., one resident said all that remained from one nearby home was a sea of debris floating in the floodwaters. (Tessa Talarico/Instagram)

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. --
As Hurricane Michael roared ashore, one small Florida town was swallowed by storm surge up to the roofs of houses in some areas.

In Mexico Beach, population 1,000, resident Tessa Talarico said all that remained from one nearby home was a sea of debris floating in the floodwaters. She wrote on Instagram that, from her vantage point, all of the nearby houses were submerged at one point.


When winds reached 140 mph, Talarico noted that visibility reduced dramatically and she could "barely see anything."

Its winds shrieking, the Category 4 storm crashed ashore in the early afternoon near Mexico Beach, a tourist town about midway along the Panhandle, a lightly populated, 200-mile stretch of white-sand beach resorts, fishing towns and military bases.

SEE ALSO: Building partially collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
EMBED More News Videos

Strong winds from Hurricane Michael caused a building under construction in Panama City Beach to partially collapse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldfloridahurricane michaelhurricanestorm damageflooding
HURRICANE MICHAEL
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
More hurricane michael
WEATHER
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
LIVE: Massive Hurricane Michael slams into Florida
Waffle House locations close ahead of Hurricane Michael
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watches Thursday
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE: Massive Hurricane Michael slams into Florida
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watches Thursday
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Son of NY limo owner charged following deadly crash
Police release bodycam videos of Rowan traffic stop
Waffle House locations close ahead of Hurricane Michael
Dow plunges more than 800 points, worst drop in 8 months
Final farewell for longtime pastor in Center City
Show More
Villanova student stabbed in 'near-death' incident near bar
Meteorologist delivers forecast with her baby on her back
DA: Fmr. supervisor, girlfriend took sexually explicit photos of unconscious women
Police: Man arrested for purse snatching in Delaware
Biden will honor George and Laura Bush with Liberty Medal
More News