winter storm

Major hail storm pushes trash can down the street in amusing video

GLENDALE, Ariz -- A major storm of hail and heavy rain moved through the metro Phoenix area on Monday, Dec. 9, creating a blanket of white on roads and parking lots.

As seen in an amusing video from Glendale posted to Instagram by @scarychristmashouse, the winds were strong enough at times to push a trash can down the flooded street.

The National Weather Service reported the storm hit Buckeye, Avondale, North Phoenix, Glendale and other parts of the northwest Valley.

The weather service also posted a warning for half-inch hail and strong thunderstorms for an area including Glendale, Tolleson, and Avondale.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhailwinter stormviral videoweatherrainwinter weatherabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER STORM
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
PennDOT Opens Brand New Maintenance Facility in Plumsteadville
What is a 'bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis?'
Shivering kangaroo feels the effects of winter in Australia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials shut down several 'stop-and-go' corner stores in Philly
David Sheppard released after 27 years in prison
Fmr. Kennett Township official charged with embezzling more than $3M
Eagles rally past Manning, Giants 23-17 in OT
Playoff scenarios: How Eagles can get into postseason
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Show More
AccuWeather: More rain today, wet snow Wednesday morning
Bill Cosby loses appeal of sex assault conviction
Woman shot in face outside of day care center
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
Police: Driver of stolen work van crashes into several cars
More TOP STORIES News