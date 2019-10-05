lightning

VIDEO: Man recovering after being struck by lightning in Texas

SPRING, Texas -- Video shows the moment a man instantly collapses when he was struck by lightning in Texas.

A security camera at the Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital in Spring captured the moment Thursday as the man was walking his dogs.

The family of Alex Coreas told our sister station KTRK that he's still in pain, but expected to be OK.

Christy Mittler, a worker at the veterinary clinic, said the lightning strike came out of nowhere, but she knew in an instant that she needed to save the man's life.

"I started running through the hospital because someone was like, 'We need help with CPR,'" Mittler said.

Mittler said she and other good Samaritans saw that he was not moving, not breathing and that his clothes were charred.

"His shoes and his socks got blown off his feet," Mittler said.

Mittler, a colleague and another stranger performed CPR until they could feel a pulse.

"We rolled him over. We were knocking him on his back, telling him, 'It's okay. You got hit by lightning,'" Mittler said.

Deputies said the man's three dogs ran away after the strike, but they found them after searching a nearby wooded area.

A gaping hole in concrete was left where the lightning bolt struck the man.

KTRK meteorologists said a small cluster of intense lightning was detected in the area around the time the man was struck.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexaslightningcaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
LIGHTNING
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes 6 injuries
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries
Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm
Lightning sets beach umbrella shed on fire in Ocean City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 New Jersey cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in America, report says
North Penn senior makes half-court shot at pep rally
Underage drinking sting at Main Line bar results in citations
Police: 'Felony Lane Gang' breaking into cars at West Goshen parks
4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City
DA requests murder charges be dropped in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cool
Show More
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
Students at 2 Philadelphia schools to be relocated due to asbestos
Fire damages multiple homes in Nicetown
Yorkie, left for dead, found in North Philadelphia trash can
Prosecutor: Still need "key piece" of info as Dulce search goes on
More TOP STORIES News