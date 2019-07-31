Weather

Video of lightning striking near the Tacony Bridge

A viewer captures video of lightning striking around 1 p.m. Wednesday near the Tacony Bridge.

Below is the video in slow motion as fire ripples down a tree.

EMBED More News Videos

Lightning strikes near Tacony Bridge. The video in slow motion of the scene on July 31, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew jerseylightningtacony palmyra bridge
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Flooding Downpours and Storms Today
Police: 9-year-old boy drowned while on camp trip at N.J. water park
Trio steals $15K in Apple products from NJ Target, police say
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
PennDOT to roll out gender-neutral driver's license option
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders
Police: Man sought for attempted robbery and assault of a woman
Show More
Wolf seeks new approach to helping 'vulnerable populations'
Nevada School district implements non-gender restrooms
Officer charged with having inappropriate relationship with student
Wealthy parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
FBI, others knew of gymnast sex abuse but failed to stop it: Report
More TOP STORIES News