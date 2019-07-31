Below is the video in slow motion as fire ripples down a tree.
Video of lightning striking near the Tacony Bridge
A viewer captures video of lightning striking around 1 p.m. Wednesday near the Tacony Bridge.
Below is the video in slow motion as fire ripples down a tree.
Below is the video in slow motion as fire ripples down a tree.
Related topics:
weathernew jerseylightningtacony palmyra bridge
weathernew jerseylightningtacony palmyra bridge
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News