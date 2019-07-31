Video of lightning striking near the Tacony Bridge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5432968" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lightning strikes near Tacony Bridge. The video in slow motion of the scene on July 31, 2019.

A viewer captures video of lightning striking around 1 p.m. Wednesday near the Tacony Bridge.Below is the video in slow motion as fire ripples down a tree.