Weather

Video shows two paramedics stuck inside ambulance during Virginia tornado

New video shows the severity of the violent storms in Virginia.

Two first responders in Franklin County were caught in the middle of it all earlier this week, when an EF-3 tornado touched down around them.

They had to ride out the weather inside the ambulance.

They were forced to pull over when debris continuously hit the vehicle.

Firefighter and paramedic Bryan Ferguson took the video.

"The strength that mother nature had and how quick it was, it's amazing, it really is," said Ferguson.

Both Ferguson and his partner inside the ambulance walked away without a scratch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertornado
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News