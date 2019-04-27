Video shows two paramedics stuck inside ambulance during Virginia tornado

New video shows the severity of the violent storms in Virginia.Two first responders in Franklin County were caught in the middle of it all earlier this week, when an EF-3 tornado touched down around them.They had to ride out the weather inside the ambulance.They were forced to pull over when debris continuously hit the vehicle.Firefighter and paramedic Bryan Ferguson took the video."The strength that mother nature had and how quick it was, it's amazing, it really is," said Ferguson.Both Ferguson and his partner inside the ambulance walked away without a scratch.