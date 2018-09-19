HURRICANE FLORENCE

National Weather Service time-lapse shows lifespan of Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Animation from the National Weather Service shows Hurricane Florence's life-span from its beginnings as a tropical wave off the coast of Africa to its trek up the East Coast.

A new video from the National Weather service shows Hurricane Florence from space over the course of three weeks.

The animation shows the massive storm's life-span from its beginnings as a tropical wave off the coast of Africa in late August to its trek up the East Coast through Sept. 18.
RELATED: Hurricane Florence from space

As you watch Florence trudge toward the United States, other storms can be seen in the Atlantic, including Tropical Storm Gordon.

Hurricane Florence wrecked havoc since making landfall on Friday, bringing historic flooding to in multiple states.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencetropical stormfloodingspace
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Michael Jordan donating $2M to Florence relief efforts
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Florence updates: 37 dead, including 27 in NC
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Florence updates: 37 dead, including 27 in NC
AccuWeather: Bright, More Comfortable Today
Give to the Red Cross and help the victims of Hurricane Florence
More Weather
Top Stories
WR Jordan Matthews returning to the Eagles
Driver charged after police officer dragged during traffic stop in Olney
Police sergeant among 24 alleged child predators arrested in sting
Give to the Red Cross and help the victims of Hurricane Florence
Barricade situation in Tioga-Nicetown ends with man taken into custody
State troopers making school visits part of daily routine
Man critical after being shot in face in city's Tioga section
Man charged with attempted arson in Sussex County
Show More
Pets rescued from Florence arrive in Delaware
Woman critical following hit and run in North Philly
Mother charged with homicide in death of boy, 2, in Tullytown
AccuWeather: Bright, More Comfortable Today
House partially collapses in Logan
More News