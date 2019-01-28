SKIING

Weather conditions prime for making snow at area ski resorts

Weather conditions prime for ski areas: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 6 p.m., January 28, 2019

MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The people who run ski mountains in eastern Pennsylvania will tell you when it comes to snowmaking conditions during the winter you take what you can get.

But what they've been getting recently up in Blue Mountain is pretty good.

"Each year is a little bit different. For the last three years we've been open the day after Thanksgiving which out of the 40 years I would say we've done five times," said Blue Mountain CEO Barbara Green.

Compare that to just four years ago when Blue Mountain didn't open until January because it was simply too warm to make snow.

As of today, 33 of 39 trails open over a two to three-foot base, with a true wintry blast in the forecast

"With the snowstorm that we are expecting here on Wednesday the snowmaking temperatures coming in we expect to have all 39 trails open for the weekend," said Green.

But travel just 25 miles south and the situation is a little different.

Bear Creek Mountain resort was only open three days this past December due to the relatively warm and rainy conditions.

Fortunately, it has been cold over the past month to turn the snow guns back on.

As a result, every trail here at Bear Creek has open for a week now.

Officials here say don't be fooled by what you see in your neighborhood.

"Just because you don't see snow in your yard doesn't mean it's not great conditions," said Jeff Zellner of Bear Creek Mountain Resort. "We've been fortunate enough to have snowmaking conditions for the last few weeks every day the conditions are getting better and better."

And the skiers and snowboarders you spoke with on both mountain say the conditions are fantastic.

"This is our first time out this year, me and my wife, but the conditions are great. They did a great job here," said Mike Barron of Allentown.

