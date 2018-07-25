WEATHER

Weather dampens plans at the Jersey Shore

Weather dampens plans at the Jersey Shore. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 25, 2018. (WPVI)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
At the shore, the rain has been off and on, and the sun has been missing from a lot of people's vacation this week.

Clouds loomed over the Atlantic City boardwalk Wednesday.

For the Chesley family of Waldorf, Maryland that means they are finding other things to do.

Thomas Chesley said, "Everything indoors, they did Ripley's Believe it or not and now they want to go to the swimming pool."

"We're just walking around the boardwalk and might go into the pool at the hotel," said Talayah Chesley.

In Ocean City today people crowded city shops and businesses on the boardwalk.

Shirt Shack manager Debbie Landi says weather dictates business.

"Cloudy days can be beneficial for the businesses, definitely on a cloudy day during the day during the night it can be less if it's pouring rain, but still they like to be out doing something on the boardwalk. Even when it's raining it's fun to be on the boardwalk," she said.

We ask Mike Dimauro of Niantic, Connecticut what he did differently on days like this. He said, "Spend money."

For the Dimauros the sun is a must for a beach day.

But this less than ideal shore weather is perfection for plenty.

Rachel Semmel of Reading, Pa. said, "It's been good. It's actually better the way it is now, not too hot."

Howard Anderson of North Wales added, "We were on the beach Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. And maybe just a little cloud, maybe a little sprinkle, but it was still nice. It was about the fun." So we asked, so you don't really care. You're pro beach no matter what, and he said, "That's right."

"I like it, I like it any day," said Carol Carroll of Stroudsburg.

And with the weather conditions always check with the lifeguard before going into the ocean.

