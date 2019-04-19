Weather-related car accidents are extremely deadly compared to severe weather events, according to AccuWeather. In fact, they cause more deaths per year than lightning, flooding, tornadoes and hurricanes combined.
Icy roads, heavy rain and fog can all contribute to wrecks. These types of accidents kill nearly 6,000 people a year around the country. By comparison, 130 people are killed by heat, 81 are killed by flooding, 70 are killed by tornadoes and 46 are killed by hurricanes.
If you get caught outside during a thunderstorm, follow these safety tips from AccuWeather.
Weather-related car wrecks are far more deadly than many types of severe weather
