Weather

Weather-related car wrecks are far more deadly than many types of severe weather

Weather-related car accidents are extremely deadly compared to severe weather events, according to AccuWeather. In fact, they cause more deaths per year than lightning, flooding, tornadoes and hurricanes combined.

Icy roads, heavy rain and fog can all contribute to wrecks. These types of accidents kill nearly 6,000 people a year around the country. By comparison, 130 people are killed by heat, 81 are killed by flooding, 70 are killed by tornadoes and 46 are killed by hurricanes.

If you get caught outside during a thunderstorm, follow these safety tips from AccuWeather.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersafetycar accidentsaccuweatherfloodingsnowrainsevere weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News