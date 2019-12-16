6abc Weather School

Weather School - Straight Line Winds - Not Tornadoes, But Still Dangerous

By
When storms roll through and winds tear through communities, it's easy to assume the most damaging gusts came from tornadoes. More often than not, in our region, straight line winds are to blame.

The name may not sound as scary as a "torndao" but straight line winds are no less less dangerous. They can still pull roofs off of buildings, blow down lines of trees, and leave a trail of devastation in their paths.

Experts can tell the difference, but when the winds can reach 100 miles per hour, it doesn't matter whether they came from a tornado or not. When you hear a severe thunderstorm warning where you are, seek shelter, whether or not there is a tornado watch or warning at the same time.
