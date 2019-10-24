accuweather

What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?

Santa Ana winds are one of the driving forces behind wildfires in Southern California, but diablo winds are a major concern in Northern California.

Diablo winds have the same mechanisms as Santa Ana winds. Offshore winds flow northeasterly over Nothern California's coastal ranges, AccuWeather explains. They usually bring warmer weather and drier air with them.

Unlike Santa Ana winds, though, Diablo winds are more common during the winter and autumn. They're the most dangerous in the autumn when vegetation is at its driest.

The name refers to the winds that blow into the Bay Area from Mount Diablo.

SEE ALSO: What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
EMBED More News Videos

When fall rolls around in Southern California, bone-dry conditions set the stage for massive wildfires, and the Santa Ana winds are the fuel that fans the flames.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwindaccuweatherbrush firewildfiresevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What you need to know about wildfires, Santa Ana winds
Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly airport travelers should expect delays due to planned protest
Suspect in custody in 11-month-old's shooting; family speaks out
Philadelphia police chief inspector arrested on sex assault charges
Philadelphia Phillies hire Joe Girardi as new manager
POLL: Do you like the Joe Girardi hire for the Phillies?
Police question 2nd suspect in shooting death toddler
Mayor helps catch burglary suspect in Galloway Township, police say
Show More
Woman killed trying to help Astros fan in deadly crash
Bodycam video shows police rescuing teen from suicide attempt in NJ
Jason Segel photobombs couple during Philly engagement shoot
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
Man stabbed to death in Center City Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News