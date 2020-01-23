accuweather

Canadian woman finds out what happens when you leave your car window open during a blizzard

A Canadian woman was surprised to walk up to her car after a snowstorm and find it packed full of freshly fallen snow.

Lola Parsons of Conception Bay South said she and her friend Gail initially thought strong winds had blown out the front passenger window of her black sedan or possibly even a burglar. They realized they were wrong, though, as they dug out the car and realized there was no broken glass.

"I looked to my best friend Gail and said, 'Oh my god, Gail, I left the window down.' And then we both started laughing hysterically," Parsons told AccuWeather.

Parsons said she spent about an hour digging the two feet of snow out of the car by hand.

"It was packed underneath the seats because the wind was whipping around...I got all the snow out and I turned on the heater and the heated seats," she said. "It was too cold for any of the snow to have melted in my car. It was really fine particles of ice almost, so I lucked out there that nothing melted in the car and my car is pretty good."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherviral videosnowcanadau.s. & worldblizzardwinter weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to prepare for an ice storm
Time lapse videos show snow squall moving through Philly
1st full moon of 2020 accompanied by lunar eclipse
What is a snow squall?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor to Mummers: Make changes or parade is over
Family finds dogs eating body of owner inside Philly home
New study finds chemicals in Philly's drinking water
Suspect wanted in violent Chester Co. sexual assault
Lehigh Co. 911 center workers lose jobs after sharing NYE toast
Pa. State Police investigating attempted luring in Concord Twp.
Joe Girardi goes 1-on-1 with Ducis Rodgers
Show More
2 NJ teens die after falling through ice in separate incidents
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Nelson Perez named next archbishop of Philadelphia
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
NJ shoplifting suspect killed after chase, shooting at officers
More TOP STORIES News