What is Cold Air Damming? 6abc Weather School is in session.

Philadelphia (WPVI) -- Nearly every winter in the mid-Atlantic we encounter a weather situation called Cold Weather Damming. It is a challenge for meteorologists and it can result in an extended period of snow and frozen precipitation.The set-up for cold air damming starts with high pressure establishing itself over New England.Clockwise circulation around that high pulls in cold air at the surface. Often, at the same time, a storm moving moisture up from the south pushes in warm air higher in the atmosphere.The warm air can't overtake the colder air because the mountains act like a dam. That cold air is wedged east of the mountains. Because the air is cold and dense, it hugs the ground, maintains its position.As the storm's moisture moves in we get a prolonged period of front end snow and a wintry mix.