Cecily Tynan explains self-destructing sunshine

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's time for another weather lesson.

On Saturday morning, we're going to have a good amount of sunshine.

However, it's not going to last long because of what's call self-destructing sunshine.

It's pretty common.

It happens when you have very cold air higher in the atmosphere. Plus, the sunshine in the morning will heat the surface of the earth.

That warms up the air at the surface. Warm air is buoyant - it rises.

SEE ALSO: Adam Joseph explains why the I-95 Corridor is the dividing line between snow & rain
EMBED More News Videos

You've heard 6abc meteorologists say "right along the I-95 Corridor" when describing storms - Adam Joseph explains why that matters.



It meets that cold air.

Condensation occurs and you get a lot of clouds.

So the sunshine will not be warming us up in the afternoon.

It will get cloudy and the wind chills will not get out of the 20s.

