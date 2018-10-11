What Philadelphia area can expect from Tropical Storm Michael

Flash Flood Watch today everywhere except the L.V./Berks. Heaviest rain is afternoon and tonight. Turn around, don't drown. Tracking the rain on @6abc this AM. pic.twitter.com/zO4pPRBx52 — davidmurphy6abc (@davidmurphy6abc) October 11, 2018

UPDATE: Tropical Storm Michael has decreased to 50mph winds. The storm tracks just off the coast bringing the heaviest rain late today and tonight to areas south and east of Phila. @6abc pic.twitter.com/UBm8S9S4nr — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) October 11, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4459650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida's Panhandle. Maggie Rulli reports during Action News Mornings on October 11, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4456265" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Florida. Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on October 10, 2018.

Tropical moisture from what once was Hurricane Michael, now Tropical Storm Michael, is being drawn north into our region Thursday and into the night by an approaching cold front.A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect across the entire region from 2 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday. Heavy downpours from showers and thunderstorms could cause fast-rising water on roads, streams, creeks and poor drainage areas. Turn around if you encounter flooded areas, whether behind the wheel or on foot.By 8 a.m. the winds are expected to decrease between 40 and 45 mph.The latest track shifts south of the Philadelphia region. Because of that, our area won't get hit by the heaviest rain that will be off the coast. New Jersey and Delaware, however, will see the most impact.Around 9 a.m., there will be pockets of rain throughout the Delaware Valley. The rain will continue through the lunchtime hours - but not everyone will see it.Some of the rain could be heavy at times with flash flooding likely. Bands of heavy rain could cause problems for commuters during the evening rush hour.But the storm blossoms in the overnight, especially by the Delaware and Jersey shores. It will then kick off into the coast.AccuWeather is calling for 2-4" of rain along the coast, 1-2" around Philadelphia, -1" in the western Lehigh Valley neighborhoods.It will be warm, muggy and cloudy outside, even during breaks in the rain. The high is 79.Behind Michael, temperatures will drop below average.-----