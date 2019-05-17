What will the weather be like this weekend?

The weekend is almost here - which brings up the question: What will the weather be like?
Action News meteorologist David Murphy has your quick glance at this weekend's weather for Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.
Headed to the Union or the Phillies? David has your forecast for those games, too!
Watch the video above to get your weekend weather.
And if you want to see the bigger picture, check out the 7-day forecast.
Still need ideas on what to do, check out our Weekend Action section.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More