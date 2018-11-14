WHAT'S THE DEAL

What's the Deal: Winterize your home

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the Deal: Winterize your home. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on November 14, 2018.

With the first winter-like storm on the horizon, it's time to start thinking about protecting your home and yard from seasonal hazards.

Winter weather is unavoidable in most places but there are ways to avoid a lot of damage that can follow a storm.

Taking an active approach to weather-proofing can save homeowners thousands of dollars if not more, and hours of aggravation.

According to Consumer Reports, water damage accounts for a majority of homeowners' insurance claims.

-Insulate exposed water pipes so they don't freeze and crack when the temperature drops.

-Know how to shut off the water so if the pipes do crack, the damage is minimized.

-Insulate walls, attics, and crawl spaces.

This will keep the heat inside, and help prevent ice dams from forming on your roof.

-Speaking of roofs, repair any damage or loose shingles.

-Snow or ice that collects on a roof will exacerbate the existing damage and leak inside.

-Clean out drains or gutters.

-A blockage can cause water to back up and freeze, potentially causing roof leaks or ice dams.

-Remove weak trees and branches. These can fall on your home or vehicle during a storm and cause severe damage.

A few more money-saving tips are to change your furnace filter when they're dirty, they have to work harder - costing you money.

And change the direction of your ceiling fans, yes, use them in the winter in the clockwise direction to distribute warm air in the room.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealshoppinghomewinter
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHAT'S THE DEAL
What's the Deal: Judging sales
Freebie Friday: Wings, haircuts, rides, cooking demos, scavenger hunt
What's the Deal: All weather tires
What's the Deal: Lagos jewelry sale
More what's the deal
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Feeling Cold Today, Wintry Mix Thursday
What is a nor'easter?
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
Adam Joseph's Fall Adventures in Mt. Laurel, N.J.
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Feeling Cold Today, Wintry Mix Thursday
44 dead dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Man accused of beating girlfriend to death in Chester Co.
Newcomer Andy Kim beats GOP Rep. MacArthur in New Jersey
Flyers sign 14-year-old cancer patient to 1 day contract
Arrest made in fatal Warrington hit-and-run
Camden High School freshman killed walking home
Car at Bucks Co. hotel may be linked to deadly Boulevard hit-and-run
Show More
DO YOU SEE IT? Feline Instagram star draws comparisons to Gritty
70 percent of people want to skip gifts this holiday season, survey says
NTSB holding hearing on Southwest flight that killed 1
Man shot multiple times in Logan
Video of sign language pep talk goes viral
More News