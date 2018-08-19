WEATHER

'In like a lion, out like a lamb': Where does the March proverb come from and is it true?

Where does ''in like a lion, out like a lamb'' come from, and is it accurate? AccuWeather explains. (AccuWeather)

When it comes to the weather, March has a reputation for having a wild streak.

There's more than one theory about where the phrase "in like a lion, out like a lamb" comes from. It could be related to astrology, or it could be religious, AccuWeather explains.

It may seem like the phrase is rooted in some truth, given the wild swings in weather many areas experience as winter transitions to spring during the notorious month. AccuWeather, though, said the proverb should not be used as a true prediction of the weather.
