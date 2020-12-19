weather

White Christmas in Philly? Probably not. Here's the Christmas 2020 forecast as of now

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With just days to go, the big question is: Will Philadelphia get a White Christmas? The answer is likely, no.

Historically, there is only an 8% chance of Philadelphia getting snow on Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, clouds will build into the region quickly, along with a surge of mild air.

During the afternoon, some rain will arrive and a round of heavy rain will push into the area at night. It will also be windy, with gusts up to 60 mph.

The rain, combined with any leftover snow and saturated ground, could lead to flooding on streets, poor drainage areas and perhaps along some creeks and streams. Damaging wind gusts could lead to scattered power outages.

Thankfully, Christmas Day will dry out. There is a lingering rain or snow shower possible in the morning, but after that, it will be blustery.

The high on Friday is 39 degrees - in the morning - but the temps will sharply drop through the 30s throughout the day.
