6abc Weather School

In Weather School, Why Meteorologists Fly Weather Balloons

By
Meteorologists use a lot of high-tech tools: satellite, radar, computer models... but one of the most important is the simple, helium-filled weather balloons.

For two hours, these balloons reach the edges of space, recording weather data as they go, feeding in back to computers and weather stations across the country. Among the data they record are temperature, wind speed and direction and air pressure. All of that can be used to create a more accurate model of the weather and forecasts.

Eventually, they pop, and float back to the ground, thanks to a parachute. GPS info helps the scientists on the ground find them when they return to earth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather6abc weather school
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6ABC WEATHER SCHOOL
Rip Currents, What They Are & How To Protect Yourself - Weather School
What are Straight Line Winds? 6abc Weather School
What causes hail?
How does StormTracker 6 radar work?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Light snow changes freezing rain, then all rain today
Check School Closings, Delays and Dismissals
Fire engulfs 2 yachts at Jersey Shore marina
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man critical after shot in chest in Hunting Park
La Salle women's soccer team placed on probation after hazing probe
Malnourished dog finds forever home after 'perfect storm' in Philly
Show More
6 aides to Jeff Van Drew resign after discussion of party switch
19-year-old arrested in mercury spill at Houston shopping center
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia
NJ weighs bill to let those without documents get licenses
Girl, 14, suffers graze wound to hand in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News