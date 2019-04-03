Everyone has looked into the sky at one point in their lives and asked the question: Why is the sky blue?
The answer has to do with the way the sun's rays move through the earth's atmosphere.
Check out my video above to see what makes it blue, and why later in the day the sky is orange and red.
If you have any questions or if there are additional topics you'd like me to cover, please click here and fill out the form.
Why is the sky blue? 6abc Weather School has the answer
6ABC WEATHER SCHOOL
TOP STORIES
Show More