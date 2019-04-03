6abc Weather School

Why is the sky blue? 6abc Weather School has the answer

Cecily Tynan answers everyone's question: Why is the sky blue?

Everyone has looked into the sky at one point in their lives and asked the question: Why is the sky blue?

The answer has to do with the way the sun's rays move through the earth's atmosphere.

Check out my video above to see what makes it blue, and why later in the day the sky is orange and red.

