Widespread storm damage across Mercer County, N.J. and Bucks County, Pa.

EWING TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A few hours of rain and lightning was enough to once again knock out power and cause damage in parts of the Delaware Valley Wednesday night.Residents in two counties that were hit hard by the storms, Mercer County, New Jersey and Bucks County Pennsylvania, are beginning to get a sense of the extent of the damages in their area early Thursday morning.Ewing Township in Mercer County saw some of the most severe storm damage.Ewing Mayor Bert Steinmann advised residents to shelter in place, asking residents to not travel as "many areas are without power and the number of live wires and trees down are making many sections impassible and unsafe."At one point, some 4,000 reported being without power.Several area roads remain closed due to branches and limbs down.Downed trees and power lines were also a problem in Lower Makefield Township in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.A tree fell onto a house on Springtree Lane.Officials said everyone inside made it out safely and no one was injured.Many area residents are left waiting for PECO crews to begin making repairs and for power to be restored Thursday morning.