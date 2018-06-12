WEATHER

Wild wedding photos: Bride and groom pose with smoke clouds from 416 Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Sara McLaughlin and Michael Kramer had to move their June 9 wedding to another location due to the fire, but the new location made for quite the backdrop. (Alexi Hubbell Photography)

DURANGO, Colorado --
A couple in Colorado wound up with some wild wedding photos after they got married during the 416 Fire.

Sara McLaughlin and Michael Kramer had to move their June 9 wedding to another location due to the fire, according to their wedding website. The bride wrote on her Instagram that the last-minute change made the day hectic but that she was thankful for everyone who helped pull it off.

"Thank you to the firefighters working hard to keep the Durango community safe, we are so grateful. What an unbelievable weekend," she wrote.

One of the people who made the day possible was the photographer, Alexi Hubbell, who managed to capture the smoke in the background of some of the couple's photos. The photos are even more striking because they were taken at sunset, causing the light to illuminate the clouds of smoke.

Though it made for a stunning backdrop, Hubbell emphasized on social media that she wants the photos to bring attention to the fire without glorifying it.

"This photo is not meant to glorify the situation here in Durango or minimize the impact it is having on our town and the economy or what the families that have been evacuated are going through," she wrote. "We fully understand everyone's pain. We are in this together!"

No homes have yet been lost in the fire, the Associated Press reports, but thousands have been forced to evacuate.

The bride requested that people reading her story consider donating to the emergency fund set up by the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldwildfireweddingphotos
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny, Beautiful Today
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Authorities investigate homicide in Ardmore
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Show More
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
More News