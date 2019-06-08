u.s. & world

Mountain Fire flares to more than 7,000 acres north of Phoenix

PHOENIX -- A fire is burning on national forest land north of Phoenix, and authorities believe the blaze was man-made.

Authorities said Saturday that the Mountain Fire had exploded in size to 7,225 acres in Tonto National Forest. Day-use areas and campgrounds near Horseshoe and Bartlett lakes have been closed and people that were already in those areas have been escorted out.

As of late Saturday morning, the fire was 20% contained, according to Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention. No homes are threatened.



The fire's massive plume of smoke reached more than 10,000 feet into the air and was detected on National Weather Service radar.



Air tankers and a helicopter were helping nearly 250 first responders fighting the fire. No further information has been released regarding the fire's cause.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Meet the planes and choppers used to fight wildfires in California
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about some of the airplanes and helicopters used in the battle against California wildfires.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherarizonaforest firefirewildfireu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
LGBTQ community on edge after spate of possible hate crimes
$530 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in San Diego
Pomp, parade marks Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday
Family clings to hope for baby cut from mother's womb
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The storied history of NJ's fallen Salem Oak Tree
Firefighters called to 30th Street Station for hazmat situation
Single ticket claims $530 million Mega Millions jackpot
Dunkin' Donuts worker in NJ tests positive for hepatitis A
Search continues for mom of 5 who was "scared for her life"
Family clings to hope for baby cut from mother's womb
'I was wrong': Officer who shot 911 caller gets 12½ years
Show More
Car pushed onto front lawn after crash in Delran
AccuWeather: Sun, High Clouds
NJ police shoot man after pursuit ends in crash, foot chase
Caught on camera: Police, bystanders save man trapped in burning car
Water main break sends water running into North Philly basements
More TOP STORIES News