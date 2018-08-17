ACCUWEATHER

What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health

EMBED </>More Videos

If you happen to inhale wildfire smoke, you could be breathing in all kinds of dangerous things, according to AccuWeather. (California Highway Patrol)

If you happen to inhale wildfire smoke, you could be breathing in all kinds of dangerous things, according to AccuWeather.

"It's not only wood, it's also everything else in the forest. It could be structures. Especially if there's cars or any other industrial things being burned, that just adds a lot of factors into what's in the wildfire smoke," AccuWeather meteorologist Faith Eherts explained.

Small particles can enter your lungs, making it harder to breathe. You could also be inhaling toxic gases from burning synthetic materials.

MORE: Wildfire weather: How massive blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms

"It could be chemicals and rubber and whatever is stored in the house; that's added to the mix and that can be particularly more toxic," ear, nose and throat specialist Dr. Andrew Ordon said.

Carbon monoxide is the most common gas found in wildfire smoke. It can be deadly, even in small quantities.

Heat is also a major threat. When toxic gases heat up, they can burn your respiratory tract. When the air gets hot enough, a single breath can be fatal.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatheru.s. & worldwildfirebrush firefirehealthdisaster
ACCUWEATHER
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More accuweather
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Summer Heat and Tracking Storms
Gov. Wolf tours Delco areas impacted by flooding
Cecily Tynan visits with the Arapawa goats at the Philadelphia Zoo
Puerto Rico officials say all of island now has power again
Gov. Murphy issues state of emergency in Ocean County, N.J.
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother killed in murder-suicide identified as City Council staffer
Arrest warrants issued for 3 men in shooting of detectives in Camden
Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore
50-year-old man struck and killed on Broad Street
New area code, dialing procedure in New Jersey
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
Timeline: What happened before Colorado wife, kids went missing
Alleged Rite Aid thief resists arrest, gets into scuffles with officer
Show More
Trump cancels $92M parade, cites cost, says maybe next year
Tom Brady, Nick Foles finally connect after missed Super Bowl handshake
Driver eluding police crashes on I-95 in Bensalem
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
More News