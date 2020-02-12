Weather

Windy And Cold

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: It remains blustery with gusts as high as 30 mph and a cold low of 27. We'll see partly cloudy skies overnight.

SATURDAY: Early morning sunshine quickly fades behind increasing clouds. It will be windy and cold with wind chills in the mid 20's. High 38.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 47.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain is likely at night. High 59.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers around. High 62.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild with some rain. High 66.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, still mild. High 52

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High 50.

