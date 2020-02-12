AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning for Philadelphia region; another round of snow coming

MONDAY: Cloudy and windy with sleet in the morning quickly switching over to snow by late morning. Becoming steadier and heavier during the afternoon. South Jersey and Delaware will see rain and sleet during the morning, possibly changing back to snow during the afternoon. High 34.
Snowfall totals: Our far western counties can expect 12 to 18" (mainly north of the PA Turnpike), the I-95 corridor will likely see 8-12", south Jersey 4-8" and coastal areas 1-4" (washed away by rain).
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with lingering snow showers and flurries. High 36. Wind chills in the 20s.
Why the I-95 Corridor can be the dividing line between snow & rain
WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Still breezy and cold. High 37.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High 41.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Rain is possible at night. High 48.
How meteorologists forecast winter storms
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain. High 45.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, seasonable. High 39.
