Winter Storm Warning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy after midnight. Very cold! Lows 13-22.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold with light snow developing shortly after lunchtime. The snow will become steadier and heavier by nightfall. High 32.
MONDAY: Cloudy and windy with snow. Heavy at times. The snow will mix with sleet early in the morning (possibly changing over to rain briefly across interior sections of south Jersey). Any mixing will go back over to snow during the afternoon. Snowfall rates of over an 1" per hour will be likely during the height of this storm, especially for areas north and west. This will create near white out conditions at times. Total expected snow accumulations of 8-12 inches up and down the I-95 corridor, 12"+ for our far western counties including the Lehigh Valley, 4-8 inches for interior sections of south Jersey and 1-4 inches for the Jersey shore (gets washed away quickly). Temperatures will top out in the low 30s during the morning hours only to fall back into the upper 20s by afternoon. Wind chills in the teens.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with lingering flurries. Wind chills in the 20s. High 38.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Wind chills in the 20s. High 39.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, milder. High 44.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. A few showers or a period of light rain is likely during the afternoon. High 52.
