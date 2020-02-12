Winter Storm Watch Sunday through Monday for some, nor'easter timeline & expected snow totals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. Not nearly as windy as yesterday. Winds NNW 10-15 mph. High 33.
SUNDAY: We start off cloudy with light snow developing from southwest to northeast during the afternoon and evening. This will be a slow process with such dry air in place and very light precipitation rates. The timing of this looks to be noon for somewhere down in Dover to 6pm in Trenton. Philadelphia more like 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. With a high of 32 every flake will count and stick.
MONDAY: The big question that remains right now is: how close to the coast does the area of low pressure track? There is a decent split between model guidance that has big implications for who sees the heaviest band of snow. Of course that band will be somewhere in our area. Here are the highlights as of now: Mixing tries to spread northwestward from the coast toward Monday morning, how far does it make it? It could stop in the Millville area or come all the way to I-95. A heavy snow band of 6" to 9" will setup across our area. If the storm is closer to the coast that will be located from I-95 on northwest through the Lehigh Valley. If the storm is more offshore then that band sets up over the heart of the I-95 corridor including down into parts of interior South Jersey. This would also limit the amount of snow far northwest in Lehigh and Poconos. We are going with this 2 scenario map to be transparent with viewers until we know with more certainty which we way to go. Steadiest snow falls through the day on Monday. It now looks to taper off late Monday night and out of here for Tuesday so not as long of duration.
TUESDAY: The storm looks to move along and not linger on Tuesday. Lots of clouds and a cold high of 38.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, chilly day with a high of 39. Some melting is likely during the day, but look out for a re-freeze at night, not only on Wednesday, but over the next few nights and mornings.
THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny, slight milder day with our high reaching a more comfortable 44.
FRIDAY: It's even milder with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 50. A rain shower is possible.
