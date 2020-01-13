Winter warm-up hits Delaware Valley

People were thrilled to head outside and ditch their winter layers.
"This doesn't feel like it's Jersey in January right now. It's a whole different place this afternoon, the sun reflected on Cooper River on a day that you might normally see ice chunks floating near the geese in the water," said Agam Saigal of Cherry Hill.
The high 60s made everyone happy-- humans and dogs.
"Do you think that Roxy notices the difference in the weather," asked reporter Annie McCormick.
"Absolutely. She's like a puppy on Christmas," said Tina Kozuhowski of Bellmawr.
The mild temps are expected to hang out until later this week, according to meteorologist Melissa Magee.