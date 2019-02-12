WEATHER

Winter weather affecting city offices, courts in Delaware Valley

Waiting on Round 2 of snow. Katherine Scott and Jeannette Reyes report during Action News Mornings on February 12, 2019.

Tuesday's wintry mix is affecting city government offices and courts around the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.

Some are closed while others are delayed. Still, some are operating on normal business hours.

Here is what we have reported in so far:

In Pennsylvania:

Berks County

By order of the Commissioners and the President Judge, and in the interest of the safety of our employees and the public, due to forecasted weather, all County of Berks offices are closed Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Business hours will resume as normal on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

24x7 departments and personnel deemed critical will continue to operate as per their normal departmental policies governing such situations.

Bucks County

All Bucks County offices and the county courts will be closed for the remainder of today.

Chester County

All Chester County courts and offices will be closed today Tuesday, February 12th. The Sunshine Meeting has been re-scheduled to tomorrow, Wednesday, February 13 at 10 am
Montgomery County

All Montgomery County courts and county offices will be closed today, Feb. 12, 2019.

Philadelphia

All Courts and Offices of the First Judicial District are Open and operating on a normal schedule today, Tuesday, February 12, 2019. All Jurors must report for Jury Duty.

In New Jersey:

Mercer County

Mercer County offices and facilities will be closed Tuesday due to hazardous weather. The freeholder meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. is also cancelled.

Salem County

All Salem County offices are on regular schedule today, but state employees have a 2-hour delay.

Delaware:

New Castle County

As wintry weather continues to impact the area this morning, New Castle County offices, libraries and activity centers will open at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 11. Non-essential employees should report to work at 10:00 a.m. Essential employees, as designated by their general managers, shall report to work on time.

