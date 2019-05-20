Weather

Woman, 95, crawls from rubble after tree smashes Pa. home

WILLIAMS TWP, Pa. (WPVI) -- A 95-year-old woman had to crawl over beams and under insulation to get to safety after a tree came crashing through her Northampton County bedroom on Sunday night.

Barbara Evelande was fast asleep when severe storms started rolling through Williams Township, Pa.

She awoke with a start, finding rubble surrounding her in bed.

Evelande says though it wasn't easy, she knew she had to escape. She was desperate to check on her son, who lives with her.

"I'm gutsy. Always been that way," she said.

Fortunately, Evelande wasn't seriously hurt.

After the tree is cleared, she plans on getting a new roof for the home she's lived in for more than 50 years.
