Woman's car gets stuck in rising waters in Lower Merion Township

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A storm that hit Lower Merion Township on Tuesday afternoon caused dangerous flash floods on area roads, and one driver found herself in a terrifying situation.Maggie Kincade of Norristown was sitting in her SUV as the water rose on Hollow Road."All of a sudden the sky opened up, and it just started raining harder and harder, and I'm thinking, 'should I turn around?" said Kincade. "Then I couldn't because I was in that position and I couldn't back up."Kincade was able to call 911, and Lower Merion Township pulled her out of her car to safety.However, residents around Philadelphia said they were frightened as the sky got dark in the early afternoon, and they heard loud booms of thunder."All of a sudden the sky opened up, and it just started raining harder and harder," Kincade said.Many drivers had to plow through rising waters on the Schuylkill Expressway.The storm left almost as fast as it came, leaving behind mud for crews to clean up, and direct traffic around.