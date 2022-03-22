Food & Drink

FYI Extras

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

Weavers Way is raising money for Ukraine

Weavers Way is selling Ukrainian chicken soup and pirogues to raise money for Ukraine

The green borsht comes from a Ukrainian recipe, and it's filled with all kinds of vegetables and topped with sour cream and a chopped egg.

All proceeds are going to chef and humanitarian Jose Andres and his non profit, World Central Kitchen, which is helping to feed Ukrainians on the front lines of the war.

The soup is at all locations; the pirogues at the Ambler store only, for now.

Weavers Way Coop: Support for Ukraine | Website | Facebook | Instagram

217 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, Pa. 19002
(215) 302-5550

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection is on exhibit at the Delaware Art Museum through June 5th. There are more than 60 objects on display, covering more than 3 decades of Tiffany's career. You'll see the stained glass windows and lamps that Tiffany was known for but also furniture and blown glass lamp shades and vases. Curator Heather Campbell Coyle says the Jack in the Pulpit vase, in particular, is a don't miss, must see it in person experience

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection | Website | Facebook | Instagram

Delaware Art Museum

Through June 5

2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, De. 19806

(302) 497.3511
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi phillyukraine
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 Pennsylvania troopers, man killed; police open DUI probe
Elementary school principal dies after motorcycle crash
Mother, daughter heartbroken after dog stolen outside of home
Robbery suspect shot to death, victim hospitalized in Olney: Police
Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record | Live
Tom Hanks photobombs Pa. bride on her wedding day
3 sisters, servers at Philly diner, surprised with 'Waitress' tickets
Show More
Miami Beach issued curfew after 2 spring break shootings
Action News investigation helps lead to contractor's arrest
15-year-old who shot girls near Temple tied to other shootings: Police
Home invasion robbery in Old City under investigation
NJ cheerleaders invited to compete with best in Orlando, Florida
More TOP STORIES News