FYI Extras

Weavers Way is selling Ukrainian chicken soup and pirogues to raise money for UkraineThe green borsht comes from a Ukrainian recipe, and it's filled with all kinds of vegetables and topped with sour cream and a chopped egg.All proceeds are going to chef and humanitarian Jose Andres and his non profit, World Central Kitchen, which is helping to feed Ukrainians on the front lines of the war.The soup is at all locations; the pirogues at the Ambler store only, for now.217 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, Pa. 19002(215) 302-5550Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection is on exhibit at the Delaware Art Museum through June 5th. There are more than 60 objects on display, covering more than 3 decades of Tiffany's career. You'll see the stained glass windows and lamps that Tiffany was known for but also furniture and blown glass lamp shades and vases. Curator Heather Campbell Coyle says the Jack in the Pulpit vase, in particular, is a don't miss, must see it in person experienceDelaware Art Museum2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, De. 19806(302) 497.3511