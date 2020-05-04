Food & Drink

How 6 Philly businesses partnered to create and deliver 'The Joy Box' during COVID-19

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
When the coronavirus hit the crisis stage, six small food and beverage businesses in Philadelphia immediately decided that they should pair up to serve the local community.

They built a website overnight and went live within two days of the shutdown notice, offering what they call "The Joy Box", an essential box of non-essentials.

The box is customizable with a $40 minimum and shoppers can choose delivery or pickup from Triple Bottom Brewery, which is partnering on the initiative with Weckerly's Ice Cream, Lil' Pop Shop, Caphe Roasters, Mycopolitan Mushroom Company & Third Wheel Cheese.


The Joy Box

915 Spring Garden Street, Ground Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Email: Phillyjoybox@gmail.com
Delivery or Pickup at Triple Bottom Brewery
