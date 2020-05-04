How 6 Philly businesses partnered to create and deliver 'The Joy Box' during COVID-19

When the coronavirus hit the crisis stage, six small food and beverage businesses in Philadelphia immediately decided that they should pair up to serve the local community.They built a website overnight and went live within two days of the shutdown notice, offering what they call "The Joy Box", an essential box of non-essentials.The box is customizable with a $40 minimum and shoppers can choose delivery or pickup from Triple Bottom Brewery, which is partnering on the initiative with Weckerly's Ice Cream, Lil' Pop Shop, Caphe Roasters, Mycopolitan Mushroom Company & Third Wheel Cheese.915 Spring Garden Street, Ground Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19123Email: Phillyjoybox@gmail.com