Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
EAST PASSYUNK CAR SHOW
South Philadelphia will be revving up for the East Passyunk Car Show. Nearly 175 muscle cars, classic rides, and other vehicles will line the Avenue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be activities for kids and live entertainment. Upcoming locations
BILLY JOEL TAKES THE STAGE
The Piano Man returns to Philadelphia. Billy Joel will perform at Citizens Bank Park Friday night. Upcoming locations
PUERTO RICAN FESTIVAL
Bucks County will celebrate Puerto Rican heritage Saturday. The 47th Annual Puerto Rican Festival will be held from noon-8 p.m at the Bristol Boro Marina. Festival schedule
SAIL ABOARD N.J.'s OFFICIAL TALL SHIP
New Jersey's Official Tall Ship, AJ Meerwald, sets sail from New Castle for family-friendly rides. Several time slots for the two-hour sails are available Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for kids. Tickets info
31ST TOUR DE SHORE
Sunday morning is the 31st Annual Tour de Shore. The 65-mile charity bike ride starts at Franklin Square in Center City and runs through Atlantic City. The after party will be held at the Showboat. All proceeds support local children's charities and the families of fallen first responders. Donations
----------
----------
Things to do around the region, July 27-29
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
