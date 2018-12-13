Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
FRANKLIN SQUARE HOLIDAY FESTIVAL
The lights are sparkling at the Franklin Square Holiday Festival presented by CHASE. It's open through the end of the year. If you're headed there this Saturday night, bring your four-legged friends. Your pets can get a photo with St. Nick and artists from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts will be available to draw free holiday pet portraits. Attractions & food
CHRISTMAS KIDS' SPECTACULAR
The Philadelphia Orchestra puts on a Christmas Kids' Spectacular Saturday. The festive show at the Kimmel Center features Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker and a holiday sing-along. Tickets
RUNNING OF THE SANTAS
It's the Running of the Santas in Center City this Saturday. People will be dressing up in Santa suits for the holiday bar crawl. The run begins at the Philadelphia 201 Hotel at 5:30 p.m. Register here
SIXERS HOST RED-HOT PACERS
The Sixers host the Indiana Pacers Friday. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. Buy Sixers tickets
HOLIDAY PRINCESS CONCERT
Every little princess and prince is invited to the Philadelphia Theatre Company for a special holiday concert and sing-along. A Dream Is A Wish: Holiday Princess Concert takes place this Sunday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Children can come dressed as their favorite prince or princess character. The 6 p.m. show is suitable for children with autism or sensory sensitivities. Buy tickets
CHERRY ST. PIER POP-UP
Get some holiday shopping done at the new Cherry Street Pier. The Holiday Art Star Pop Up Market features local vendors selling handmade goods. The market runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Event info
