Things to do around Philly this weekend

Longwood Gardens has Christmas lights for your viewing pleasure. Plus, the Flyers and Sixers are in action and more.

Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

A LONGWOOD X-MAS
The holidays may be over but there are still festive experiences you can enjoy this weekend. Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens continues through Sunday. This year the theme for gardens in Kennett Square is the Christmas tree - reimagined. Show times and tickets

YULETIDE AT WINTERTHUR
Take a holiday tour of Henry Francis du Pont's mansion in Delaware. Yuletide at Winterthur is called one of the Brandywine Valley's most spectacular holiday showcases. Tours continue through Sunday. Tour times

SMITHVILLE HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW
The Holiday Light Show in Historic Smithville, New Jersey also runs through Sunday. You can enjoy holiday music synchronized with the lights on Christmas trees floating on Lake Meone. Show times

FLYERS HOST FLAMES AND TEAM CALENDAR GIVEAWAY
The Flyers are back on the ice at the Wells Fargo. Fans will receive a 2019 calendar as a giveaway at Saturday afternoon's game against the Calgary Flames. Buy Flyers tickets

SIXERS RETURN TO WELLS FARGO VS MAVS
The Sixers are also back from a road trip. They host the Dallas Mavericks Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Buy Sixers tickets
Alicia checks out what's hot on the ice, while Karen cozies up with some drinks inside the cabin.

ROTHMAN ICE RINK
You can continue to embrace winter at the Rothman Ice Rink at Dilworth Park. Guests can go for a skate and cozy up in the cabin. Skate times and info
