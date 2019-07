Things to do around Philadelphia this weekend

FAMILY FUN AT WILDWOOD

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.Get ready for summer! Morey's Piers in Wildwood celebrates its opening day on Saturday. It is launching a season of 50th-anniversary festivities, starting with the grand re-opening of Mariner's Pier from noon-6 p.m. Morey's Piers Marvel: Universe of Super-Heroes opens at the Franklin Institute on Saturday. It features more than 300 artifacts, including some of Marvel's most iconic and sought-after pages, costumes, and props. Guests can also take super hero selfies with life-size statues of Marvel characters. Buy Tickets Sunday is the Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival. More than 50 of Philadelphia's best food trucks and gourmet food vendors will be lined up along Main Street. There will also be live music. The festival runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food trucks and restaurants The Sixers playoff runs begin Saturday. They play the Brooklyn Nets at 2:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center. Buy tickets The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival wraps up this Sunday with its main event. Sakura Sunday features live performances, art & crafts, tea, fashion, flower arranging and more. It's a day-long celebration of all things Japanese at West Fairmount Park's Horticulture Center.