Things to do around Philadelphia this weekend

FAMILY FUN AT WILDWOOD
Get ready for summer! Morey's Piers in Wildwood celebrates its opening day on Saturday. It is launching a season of 50th-anniversary festivities, starting with the grand re-opening of Mariner's Pier from noon-6 p.m. Morey's Piers
SUPERHEROES AT FRANKLIN INSTITUTE
Marvel: Universe of Super-Heroes opens at the Franklin Institute on Saturday. It features more than 300 artifacts, including some of Marvel's most iconic and sought-after pages, costumes, and props. Guests can also take super hero selfies with life-size statues of Marvel characters. Buy Tickets
MANAYUNK STREAT FESTIVAL
Sunday is the Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival. More than 50 of Philadelphia's best food trucks and gourmet food vendors will be lined up along Main Street. There will also be live music. The festival runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food trucks and restaurants
SIXERS BEGIN NBA PLAYOFFS RUN
The Sixers playoff runs begin Saturday. They play the Brooklyn Nets at 2:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center. Buy tickets
CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL
The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival wraps up this Sunday with its main event. Sakura Sunday features live performances, art & crafts, tea, fashion, flower arranging and more. It's a day-long celebration of all things Japanese at West Fairmount Park's Horticulture Center. Day of tickets are $15. Tickets
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.