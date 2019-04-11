Things to do around Philadelphia this weekend

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

FAMILY FUN AT WILDWOOD
Get ready for summer! Morey's Piers in Wildwood celebrates its opening day on Saturday. It is launching a season of 50th-anniversary festivities, starting with the grand re-opening of Mariner's Pier from noon-6 p.m. Morey's Piers

SUPERHEROES AT FRANKLIN INSTITUTE
Marvel: Universe of Super-Heroes opens at the Franklin Institute on Saturday. It features more than 300 artifacts, including some of Marvel's most iconic and sought-after pages, costumes, and props. Guests can also take super hero selfies with life-size statues of Marvel characters. Buy Tickets

MANAYUNK STREAT FESTIVAL
Sunday is the Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival. More than 50 of Philadelphia's best food trucks and gourmet food vendors will be lined up along Main Street. There will also be live music. The festival runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food trucks and restaurants

EMBED More News Videos

76ers unveil limited edition custom sneakers. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2019.


SIXERS BEGIN NBA PLAYOFFS RUN
The Sixers playoff runs begin Saturday. They play the Brooklyn Nets at 2:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center. Buy tickets

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL
The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival wraps up this Sunday with its main event. Sakura Sunday features live performances, art & crafts, tea, fashion, flower arranging and more. It's a day-long celebration of all things Japanese at West Fairmount Park's Horticulture Center. Day of tickets are $15. Tickets

----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiacenter city philadelphiawest philadelphiaweekend action6abc weekend action
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News