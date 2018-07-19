6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around the region, July 20-22

This weekend, the Parkway welcomes the start of Oval+ and the taps are on at Burholme Park. (WPVI)

Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

OVAL+ OPENS FOR THE SEASON
The "Oval Plus" at Eakins Oval opens for the season Friday. For the next five weeks, there will be giant board games, shady seating, and an 8-hundred-square foot sandbox. On opening day Friday, you can enjoy food and ice cream trucks and a pop-up bar with both kid-friendly and adult beverages. "Oval Plus" will be in place through August 24th. Oval+ upcoming events

PARKS ON TAP IN N.E. PHILLY
Philadelphia's traveling beer garden is headed to Burholme Park. Through Sunday, guests can enjoy fresh food, beer on tap, wine, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages in a festive outdoor environment. Upcoming locations

DELAWARE STATE FAIR
Families will be headed to the Delaware State Fair in Harrington. It features carnival rides and games, a beer and wine garden, live shows and a livestock extravaganza. The Delaware State Fair runs through July 28th. Buy tickets here

FREE SOCKS FROM THE PHILLIES!
The San Diego Padres are in town for a three-game series against the Phillies. As a bonus, all fans will get a pair of Phillies Socks at Sunday's game. Buy Phillies tickets

UNION LOOK TO KNOCK OFF L.A.
The Union host the LA Galaxy Saturday night. The Galaxy have never lost here, going 2-0-2 in their four contests. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Buy Union tickets

A BIRTHDAY PARTY FOR LUCY
It's Lucy the Elephant's 137th birthday. Guests of the six-story elephant-structure in Margate City can celebrate Saturday. There will be a trackless train, a mini golf course, carnival games, food and more. The party runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Visiting Lucy
