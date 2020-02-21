Weekend Happenings - February 21, 2020

By Heather Grubola
It's the much anticipated grand opening of Dim Sum House by Jane G's In the Rittenhouse neighborhood of Philadelphia. In addition to the classic items like Dan Dan noodles and pork soup dumplings, the new menu is featuring a wider variety of vegan and gluten free Items.

The warmer weather is on its way, and that means it's one of your last chances to have wintry fun at Dilworth Park. You can sip on seasonal drinks, take in the scenery of the wintergarden, and even skate for free but only through Sunday before it closes for the season.

The Flyers Wives Carnival is returning for its 43rd year this Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. You'll have your shot to meet your favorite players, play games, and enjoy carnival rides and the best part is that all the proceeds will benefit Flyers Charities.

The Center City boutique, DFTI, has expanded and moved a few doors down from its original location. You can head there on Saturday between 6 and 9 for the grand reopening and 5th anniversary party for cocktails, and if you mention 6abc you can get special discount.
