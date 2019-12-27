You have one more weekend to enjoy the holiday garden railway nights at Morris Arboretum. The decorated village sparkles with lights and greens. And be sure to check out the new item for 2019, a forest of trees made of lights up to 12 feet tall.
The vendors at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market are still on hand selling unique crafts and gifts. They will stay in place at Dilworth Park through January 1st.
There's still time to enjoy the "Wild Lights" display at Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown. The display includes a gigantic polar bear, a flamingo tree and a special choreographed light display. The show runs through January 5th.
Even though the holiday activities are winding down, winter is just getting started. Grab some skates and take a spin on the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park. You can practice your figure eights and spins through February 23rd.
In honor of the newly released movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Thirsty Dice is serving up some Star Wars themed drinks and snacks. These include Darth Vader deviled eggs, Chewbacca's nuggets and evil Empire Mac N' Cheese. And may the force be with you as you take on some Star Wars themed games.
Weekend Happenings - December 27, 2019
