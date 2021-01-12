recall

Weis Markets recalls ice cream sold in Pa., NJ, Del. due to possible pieces of metal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grocery store chain is recalling thousands of containers of ice cream sold in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware because they might contain metal pieces.

The FDA says Weis Markets is recalling 48-ounce containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream.

The containers have a UPC of 041497-01253 and a sell by date of 10/28/21. The ice cream was produced on 10/28/2020 and released for sale on 10/29/2020. The sell by date is located on the bottom of the container.

The ice cream was sold in 197 Weis Markets' stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

At least one customer has reported finding a piece of metal.

"There has been one report of a customer who discovered an intact piece of metal equipment in the Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz). There is concern of an additional piece of equipment present in the ice cream product(s) possibly presenting a choking hazard," the FDA said.

Weis is also recalling 3-gallon containers of Klein's vanilla ice cream with code stamp 0302.

The FDA says customers who have purchased the ice cream may return it for a full refund.
