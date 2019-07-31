Delaware's Frenchie's Bait & Tackle closed after deck collapse

BOWERS BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- A well-known bait shop along Delaware's coast is closed off tonight.The back end of 'Frenchies' in Bowers Beach is floating in the Murderkill River after the deck collapsed Monday evening.The hazmat team was called in response to what appeared as fuel and oil leaking into the river from the building.Floating barriers were placed in the water to contain the spill.No one was hurt but it's unclear what caused the collapse.