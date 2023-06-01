Totally Tubular! Matt and Tam preview Wells Fargo Center Loves the '80s! concerts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Walk this Way"' into a rad, gnarly concert lineup that will have you dancing "All Night Long."

It's the Wells Fargo Center Love the '80s concert series!

"Don't Stop Me Now" because acts like Queen, Aerosmith and Lionel Richie are taking us back to the '80s at the Wells Fargo Center.

The venue promises a retro experience at every one of these shows, and more, including Duran Duran, Peter Gabriel, Depeche Mode and Madonna.

It's more than the music.

Fans can sip on signature cocktails, visit selfie stations, and don't forget to bring your old-school jean jacket because there will be patches available to press onto your coat, right there at the shows.

The series starts with Bryan Adams on Wednesday next week and runs through December.

To celebrate the radical concert series, Matt O'Donnell and Tamala took their Delorean back to the 1980s and got into the looks of the era. Watch the video above to see their bodacious look!