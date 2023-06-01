WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Totally Tubular! Matt and Tam preview Wells Fargo Center Loves the '80s! concerts

Acts include Duran Duran, Peter Gabriel, Depeche Mode and Madonna.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, June 1, 2023 11:29AM
Totally Tubular! Matt & Tam preview Wells Fargo Center Loves the '80s!
EMBED <>More Videos

Matt & Tam preview the Wells Fargo Center Love the '80s concert series!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Walk this Way"' into a rad, gnarly concert lineup that will have you dancing "All Night Long."

It's the Wells Fargo Center Love the '80s concert series!

"Don't Stop Me Now" because acts like Queen, Aerosmith and Lionel Richie are taking us back to the '80s at the Wells Fargo Center.

The venue promises a retro experience at every one of these shows, and more, including Duran Duran, Peter Gabriel, Depeche Mode and Madonna.

It's more than the music.

Fans can sip on signature cocktails, visit selfie stations, and don't forget to bring your old-school jean jacket because there will be patches available to press onto your coat, right there at the shows.

The series starts with Bryan Adams on Wednesday next week and runs through December.

To celebrate the radical concert series, Matt O'Donnell and Tamala took their Delorean back to the 1980s and got into the looks of the era. Watch the video above to see their bodacious look!

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW