Reading City Councilman Wesley Butler juggles college, basketball, political history

By Timothy Walton
READING, Pa (WPVI) -- Wesley Butler is the leading scorer for Kutztown University men's basketball team. Carries a 3.9 GPA as a 20-year-old junior majoring in communications.

And on Jan. 3, he was sworn in as the youngest city councilperson to ever serve the city of Reading.

Reading is Pennsylvania's fourth-largest city with a budget of $95 million. On his new team, he will be charged with issues like poverty, unemployment and education.

Butler credits his family with teaching him the intangibles. His father works in the Reading School District and his mother is a Magisterial District Judge.

Both have imparted the importance of hard work and credit Wesley's work ethic and maturity as traits that will make him successful on the city council.

As he juggles his college education, his basketball season and his 4th District Council seat, Butler is determined to make a difference and find success at every level.


